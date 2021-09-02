UP man kills wife and children, then murders friend to stage his death over an affair; held after 3 years

Rakesh carried out the murders in 2018, buried their corpses at their house and then faked his death over an affair with a woman who is also a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Kasganj Police in Uttar Pradesh claims to have solved a sensational case with a heinous plot in which a man kills his wife and two children and then manages to fake his death for three years while he was living with a woman with whom he was having an affair.

The accused – 34-year-old Rakesh who worked as a pathologist in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh – carried out the murders in 2018, buried their corpses at their house and then faked his death over an affair with a woman who is also a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Not just this, in order to fake his death, Rakesh also killed a friend of his in Kasganj, two months after killing his family in Greater Noida, police said.

Rakesh, the woman with whom he was having affair, and three of his family members have been arrested. The police said the family of the accused, whose father is a retired policeman, helped him at several stages of the crime.

The skeletal remains were exhumed from the site late Wednesday night by teams of the Greater Noida police and the Kasganj police, and have been sent for forensic examination, officials said.

Kasganj Police chief Rohan Pramod Botre, in an address to the media, detailed how the entire case unfolded from 2018 till now.

“These murders were committed by Rakesh nearly four years ago with the help of his family members and his girlfriend. It all started from Noida when he killed his wife and two children, one aged 18 months and the other 3 years, and then buried their bodies in his own house in a cemented pit,” Botre said.

“Next day, he went to file a missing complaint but his father-in-law sensed suspicion in his behaviour and he filed a case of kidnapping and dowry harassment against Rakesh after nearly six months. Meanwhile, around two months after committing these murders, Rakesh, again with the help of his girlfriend, killed his friend Kalua to fake his death. They got him drunk and then cut his head and hands. Rakesh then dressed the corpse in his own clothes and also left his identity cards on the body to try and prove this was his body. This body was claimed by Rakesh’s family as part of the entire conspiracy, he added.

The DNA report of the body, however, revealed that it was not of Rakesh. It was then that the police moved further with the investigation in which the evidence trail led the cops to Rakesh, who was living by the name of Dilip Sharma and had told his employers he was from eastern UP’s Kushinagar district.

The Kasganj police say that because he was a pathologist, he knew how to destroy evidence, including any possible fingerprints.