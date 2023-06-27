A 38-year-old Muslim man has been booked under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The charges against him include forcible conversion, rape, and intimidation, among others.

The accused was booked following a complaint filed by his wife, who has also accused him of selling her to three other men, who have been charged with rape.

The FIR was lodged on Monday in Amroha, after local Bajrang Dal leaders intervened in what they termed a “love jihad” case, demanding strict action against the accused. The police are currently investigating the charges levelled by the woman.

“I was 16 years old at that time and when I reached the village, he forced me to embrace Islam and married me. I was subjected to regular beatings whenever I raised the issue of being duped and I gave birth to three daughters over these years,” the wife said in her complaint quoted by The Indian Express.

The woman decided to file a case when she was allegedly sold off to three men in the same village two months ago, who then repeatedly raped her.

“The FIR has been lodged under Section 3/5 of the UP Anti-Conversion Act, IPC 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and the POCSO Act. The charges leveled by her are being investigated, and arrests will be made once our probe is completed,” stated the police official in charge of the jurisdictional police station, according to IE.

The woman also claimed that she had previously approached the police station several times to file a complaint but “was not received well”. It was only after the intervention of Bajrang Dal leaders that her complaint was officially registered.

Hemant Saraswat, the Bajrang Dal convenor of Amroha, expressed concern over the woman’s ordeal and assured that they would ensure the police take strict action against all the culprits involved.