UP accident: 17 killed, 35 injured after tourist bus hits road divider in Mainpuri

At least 17 people were killed and 35 others suffered injuries this morning when a private bus rammed into a road divider and overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, news agency ANI reported. According to reports, the incident took place at around 5 am near Kiratpur village. The private bus was travelling from Jaipur to Farukkhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports say that the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus eventually turned turtle after hitting the road divider. Those injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical relief. Mainpuri DM Pradeep Kumar confirmed the death of 16 passengers.

As soon as the district administration officials learned about the mishap, they rushed to the accident site. Reports suggest that cranes have been pressed into service to clear the road.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.