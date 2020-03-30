UP lockdown: CM Adityanath transfers Rs 611 crore to MGNREGA workers, speaks to beneficiaries through video conferencing

Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 611 crore to 27.5 lakh MGNREGA workers amid coronavirus lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday transferred Rs 611 crore directly to the bank account of workers of the state under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The fund was transferred to 27.5 lakh labourers. The CM also spoke to workers through video-conference to inform about the government’s scheme, news agency ANI reported.

The amount was pending dues of MGNREGA workers who get 100 days of work in a year under the law.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the preparedness to deal with the crisis in Noida that has reported maximum cases in the state. CM Adityanath is likely to visit Noida and ther western UP districts to review the situation.

The state has reported a total of 75 positive coronavirus cases so far. Noida has been one of the worst impacted cities with the growing influence of the virus. The city has reported 32 confirmed positive cases so far. Total number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed 1000 in the country and claimed 29 lives.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a slew of financial measures for the poor people who are facing the brunt of the lockdown. The government has promised Rs 1,000 each to over 16.5 lakh daily wage workers and 20.37 lakh construction workers.

Meanwhile, any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and quarantined either at hospital or at home will be given a 28-day paid leave by their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. The order also said shops, industries and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said the Uttar Pradesh government has already declared the pandemic as a “disaster” and the lockdown has been ordered with an objective to contain the virus from spreading.