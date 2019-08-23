Children at a primary school in UP’s Mirzapur were served roti and salt in mid-day meal. (Photo/ANI)

UP: Primary school students in Mirzapur served roti, salt under govt’s nutritious mid-day meal scheme

UP latest news: In what could earn the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh sharp criticism, several students of a primary school in Mirzapur were seen eating roti and salt provided to them in lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed students from classes 1 to 8 sitting on the corridor floor of the government primary school in Mirzapur’s Siyur village and having the food.

Soon after the deplorable video was flashed in the media, local authorities swung into action. District Magistrate Anurag Patel admitted the laxity on part of school management and said action has been initiated against those responsible.

“Negligence happened at teacher and supervisor’s level. The teacher has been suspended. A response has been sought from supervisor,” the DM said.

As per the menu prescribed by the UP government for the mid-day meal scheme, children are supposed to be provided pulses, rice and green vegetables. Milk and fruits are also included in the meal chart on certain days. However, Mirzapur’s is an example how the directives are being blatantly ignored.

The incident has come to light just day after Yogi Adityanath removed Anupama Jaiswal, who held the Basic Education ministry, from the department in a cabinet reshuffle. Reports said CM Adityanath was not happy with several complaints of corruption against the ministry held by Jaiswal.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that girl students at a government school in West Bengal’s Hooghly were served just rice and salt at their school. The incident had triggered yet another round of war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had rushed to the school and alleged that government funds allocated for the meal were being siphoned off by a local TMC leader.