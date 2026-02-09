At least six people were injured on Sunday after a speeding Lamborghini rammed into pedestrians in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the upscale Gwaltoli area of Kanpur around 3:15 pm. Police have identified the driver as Shivam Mishra — the son of businessman KK Mishra — and registered an FIR in the matter.

Eyewitnesses said the car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then rammed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The impact threw the rider nearly 10 feet into the air before the vehicle snagged on the front wheel of the bike and began dragging it. It finally hit an electric pole and stopped moving.

By some accounts, Mishra had tried to flee the scene with help from the bouncers who had been following in another car. They were stopped by a passerby after the accident.

Who was driving the car?

Debate has persisted around who was driving the car when the accident took place — with the FIR initially registered against an “unidentified” person. Mishra was eventually named amid widespread outrage and police officials have confirmed him as the driver. His lawyers have insisted that the case does not stand since “he was not driving” the Lamborghini.

“We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra’s bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra…he is in the hospital,” confirmed Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal.

“The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow. Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him,” countered lawyer Mrityunjay Kumar in conversation with ANI.

Officials said a police team had also reached his residence for further investigation. Commissioner Lal insisted that the law applied equally to all as he assured action against the accused.

‘We are not protecting anyone’ says BJP MP

“Six people have been injured and one of them has been admitted to the hospital. Previously, FIR was registered against an unknown driver, but now Shivam Mishra has been named, against whom the FIR has been registered. The police are taking appropriate action,” said BJP Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi.

“The accused is the son of a businessman. FIR has been registered and strict action will be taken against him. We are not protecting anyone. The accused has been named and he will be sent to jail. The Samajwadi Party are making rhetoric just for the sake of elections, which they will lose, just like in Bihar,” he added.

