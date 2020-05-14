RSS’ trade wing calls for nationwide protest against change in labour laws by UP, MP

The Sangh said that its state units have written to State Chief Ministers but only MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had shown the courtesy to meet its delegation.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has called for a nationwide protest against the labour reforms undertaken by three BJP-ruled states, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The Mazdoor Sangh, the trade wing of RSS, today condemned the total withdrawal of labour laws in UP, MP and Gujarat. It has also criticised the move of increasing working hours from 8 to 12 by states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha. “It is learnt that many other states are readying to follow the trend. This is unheard in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries,” the BMS said in a statement.

The Sangh said that its state units have written to State Chief Ministers but only Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had shown the courtesy to meet its delegation. The Mazdoor Sangh said that migrant worker’s issues have aggravated mainly because there is gross violation of Migrant Labour act by most of the states.

“Hence we are pushed to the wall and there is no other way out except going for agitation. Hence BMS decided Nation Wide Agitation in Solidarity with the fight against the anti worker Ordinances in UP, MP, Gujarat as well as increase of working hours in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha,” BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.

This comes just days after UP, MP and Gujarat — all BJP-ruled states — exempted a chunk of labour laws for firms willing to invest in these states. The move was taken to create jobs for those leaving big cities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Industry watchers believe that India’s labour and land laws are so complex that firms don’t want to get entangled in. They say that India needs to simplify its laws if it wants global firms to come and invest here.

Taking cue from this, some BJP-ruled states have gone ahead exempted labour laws hoping big investments from the global firms that would help in job creation.