UP, Israel ink deal for water management in parched Bundelkhand region: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday inked an agreement with the water resources ministry of Israel for the management of water resources in Bundelkhand region of the state. The plan of cooperation was signed by the Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, and UP’s Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha, said an official statement.

Giving details of the project, Malka said it would prove to be very helpful in mitigating the water scarcity in Bundelkhand region which faces potable water shortage in summers. He expressed confidence that the cooperation between Israel and UP will not only mitigate the potable water problem in Bundelkhand but also help the region in agricultural irrigation.

Referring to Indo-Israel ties, Malka said his government is committed to extending all possible help to India, the statement said. Speaking on the occasion, Alok Sinha said the work on Indo-Israel water project will be taken up in Bundelkhand region for long-term reforms in water management.

Under the project, water management will be done through better agriculture facilities and drip irrigation, he said, adding the reservoir of Pahuj dam in Jhansi will be used for the integrated drip irrigation and services of Israeli experts would be taken for executing the project.

The plan of cooperation, signed initially for two years would be extended later in the interest of the project, he said. This project will help resolve the water problems of Bundelkhand and adjoining areas and would prove to be beneficial for locals and farmers and could prove to be a role model for the country, Sinha added.