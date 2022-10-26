UP hospital that allegedly gave mosambi juice to dengue patient faces demolition over ‘illegal construction’

The Uttar Pradesh administration on Wednesday decided to raze the privately-owned Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj, days after a dengue patient died there after he was allegedly administered mosambi juice through a drip, instead of blood platelets.

According to the notice served by the Prayagraj Development Authority, the hospital authorities were asked to reply to claims suggesting that the structure was “illegally constructed,” directing the management to vacate the premises by October 28, reported news agency ANI.

This development comes amid reports of the death of a 32-year-old dengue patient, identified as Pradeep Pandey, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. “It was mosambi juice that was given to my brother-in-law instead of platelets. I have the fifth packet which has the juice. I will give it to officials concerned,” claimed the victim’s brother-in-law after the incident, as reported by The Indian Express.

Prayagraj CMO Nanak Saran told The Indian Express that a three-member panel had been formed to investigate the victim’s family’s allegations.

“The probe is on. The family has made some allegations. They said that there was no issue till three units of platelets were administered on the patient. Then they sourced some platelet units through someone at the hospital following which the patient’s condition deteriorated. The patient died the next day,” Saran told IE, adding that the hospital was sealed on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the patient’s family urged the state government to step in and act against the hospital authorities. According to reports, the local police arrested 10 men in connection with supplying “fake platelets”.