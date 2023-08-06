UP horror: Two minor boys forced to drink urine, chillies rubbed on private parts on suspicion of theft

Two minor boys – aged 10 and 15 – in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district were made to drink urine and chillies were rubbed on their private parts on suspicion of theft, reports The Indian Express.

The duo were also forcibly given some unidentifiable injections in the assault which took place on Friday evening, but came to light on Saturday, after purported videos of the incident were shared on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Siddharthnagar) Siddhartha said six people, including four minors, have been apprehended in connection with the case. Two other accused are aged 18 and 21 years.

“A video went viral showing some objectionable things being done to two children. We immediately took cognizance of the videos and a case was lodged. Six people have been apprehended.”

Police said that owners of a poultry shop suspected the boys of stealing money when they visited the shop on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned said that the accused got hold of them on Friday and beat them up and did objectionable things to them. Both the accused and the victims are neighbours and belong to the same village. One of the children belongs to minority community, and their parents are daily-wage earners.

Eight people have been named in the case, two of whom are absconding.

A case was lodged based on a complaint from mother of one of the victims under Sections 34 (common intention), 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 307 (attempt to murder), 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.