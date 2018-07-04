UP horror! 13-year-old boy crushed to death as corroded floor of school bus he was travelling in sinks

The tragic accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on Saiyan Road of Kheragarh police jurisdiction at around 1:15 PM. The school bus was returning with the students after school was over.

In an unfortunate incident, a Class 6 student was crushed to death after he came down under the wheels of his own school bus. 13-year-old Aditya Singh, a student of Sri Puran Chandra Ramesh Chandra Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Kheragarh in Agra district, died after the corroded floor of the school bus he was travelling in sank, reported TOI. The deceased was seated next to his elder sister Anushka Singh and brother Saurabh Singh, when the floor of the bus sank due to the victim’s weight. Anushka and Saurabh study in Class 8 and 12 respectively. As per the police, the bus driver has been arrested while the school manager and other staff are absconding. The bus floor was corroded and it has been seized

The tragic accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on Saiyan Road of Kheragarh police jurisdiction at around 1:15 PM. The school bus was returning with the students after school was over. Narendar Sharma, station house officer of Kheragarh was quoted as saying by TOI that the victim’s siblings informed the driver to stop the bus, while the victim bled profusely on the road after being run over under the bus wheels. The victim was then admitted in hospital with the help of passers-by where he was declared dead.

Sharma added that the bus driver identified as Islam Khan has been detained while the manager Mahesh Chandra is absconding. There was no official or teacher present in the school when the police team went to detain the manager, say reports.The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem the police is waiting for the written complaint by victim’s parents added Sharma.

After the incident, residents staged a massive protest outside the police station and demanded immediate arrest of school authorities. Kheragarh SDM Surendar Singh ordered inspection of all school buses and vans ferrying students in the area.

As per a TOI report, regional transport office (RTO) officials in Agra said that out of the 1,282 vans or buses operated by 984 schools in the district, owners of 384 vehicles were sent notices in the past two months to get fitness certificates. RTO had issued challans to 98 errant school vans and buses that were found flouting norms. Notices have been sent to 30% of vehicle operators to get fitness certificates but none have responded till date. There have been clear directives from the chief minister’s office to take strict action against defaulters, states the report.