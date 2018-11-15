UP has government of babas, still could do nothing for Ram temple, says Hardik Patel

Those who brought demonetisation which, Patel claimed, left over 100 dead, should not be hailed.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel said on Thursday even though Uttar Pradesh has a “government of babas (monks)”, Ram temple is yet to be built in Ayodhya. During his visit to the state capital in connection with a programme of youth and farmers slated for December, Patel made light of the BJP’s attacks on the Congress and accused the saffron party of “doing nothing” for the nation while in power.

“UP has a government of babas… the chief minister is the ‘peethadheshwar’ of Gorakhpur and he needs to serve the God there… he is not able to do much. It is almost over 10 years that the BJP has been in power (at the Centre) together with Atal Bihar Vajpayees’ six years. Now in the state too (the party is in power). They still could do nothing for the Ram temple,” he told PTI.

“They (BJP leaders) ask what has been done in 70 years. It is good that the Congress established schools and colleges. Had they installed statues where would the IITs be? I think all the youth of India would have gone to Australia and the US,” Patel said.

He, however, said, “This does not mean that I want to help the Congress in any way. But the school where I studied was set up by the Congress and it should be praised for that.”

Those who brought demonetisation which, Patel claimed, left over 100 dead, should not be hailed.

“I do not praise those who speak untruth,” Patel said.

The Patidar leader also hit out at the BJP government in the state over its recent renaming spree.

“If changing names can serve a purpose, change the name of people as Ram, Laxman or Dashrath… will it bring Ram Rajya or benefit the country? You can also rename me Ram, if that helps,” he said.

When asked if he would contest the Lok Sabha election as a candidate of the united opposition parties, Patel said that he has not given it a thought.

“But this is a matter of time. When and where to contest and against whom will be disclosed later,” he said.

Asked if he was supporting any particular party in Uttar Pradesh, Patel said, “We are with all the parties who are opposed to power. As of now, my job is to create awareness among the youth and farmers for which we will organise many programmes in the state till the Lok Sabha polls are held.”