UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: Voting underway for vacant posts, result on June 14; all you need to know

UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Election Result: In Uttar Pradesh, voting is underway for Gram Panchayat bypolls. The by-polls are being held for vacant posts of Gram Pradhan, Gram Panchayat Members, Kshetra Panchayat Members and District Panchayat Members. A total of 8321 polling booths have been set up. Voting has started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

By-elections are being held for 158 seats in Lucknow. In Ghaziabad, there are 2141 seats of Gram Panchayat members. Of these, no nominations were filed for 1046 seats during the three-tier elections. Due to no elected candidates, the swearing-in ceremony of 96 village heads of the district has not been completed yet. Similarly, 82 candidates are in the fray for 39 Gram Panchayat member posts in the Bhojpur block. Voting is underway in Muzaffarnagar for 83 posts of Gram Panchayat member two pradhan posts. In Agra, 43,957 voters are exercising their franchise for 160 posts. Of 54 gram panchayats, a total of 156 Gram Panchayat members, three pradhans and one kshetra panchayat member will be elected here. Voting is going on for 161 vacant posts in Ayodhya. It includes 3 Gram Pradhan posts, 8 BDCs and 154 Panchayat members. Voting is being held across the state for vacant posts.

According to reports, there are a total of 1540 gram panchayats in the state with 19,820 posts of Gram Panchayat members. However, in the recent elections, only 10,252 posts were filled as no nominations were filed for the remaining posts. Also, three village heads passed away after the election. Therefore, the Election Commission has issued a notification to fill these posts.

After completing the counting on 02.05.2021 for the recently held Gram Panchayat Elections, many posts remained vacant either due to no nomination or due to the death of the candidate or due to some other reasons on account of which elections were not held. The State Election Commission had ordered holding polls on June 12, i.e. today.

The date of filing of nomination was 6th June while withdrawal of candidature was allowed till 7th June. The counting of votes will take place on June 14. While those elected have already assumed their posts, the elections are being held for 3 vacant posts of Village head (Pradhan) and 9568 posts of Panchayat members.

The voting is being held keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines.