UP govt transfers over Rs 1,300 crore into bank account of pensioners

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rs 1,000 was transferred into the account of the each of the 86,71,181 beneficiaries. In total, Rs 1301.84 crore was transferred online by the chief minister.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred over Rs 1,300 crore into bank accounts of more than 86 lakh pensioners under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package.
According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rs 1,000 was transferred into the account of the each of the 86,71,181 beneficiaries. In total, Rs 1301.84 crore was transferred online by the chief minister.
- Vijay Mallya extradition: UK govt says legal issue needs to be resolve before businessman's handover
- MHA blacklists 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members; bans entry into India for 10 years
- Non-payment of salaries: No coercive action against employers for violating MHA order till June 12, says Supreme Court
The beneficiaries included elderly people and differently abled. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said when the entire world is grappling with the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about people.
”Earlier in April, two months’ pension was paid to all beneficiaries. Now, another instalment has been released,” the CM said.
Addressing the beneficiaries through a video conference, the chief minister said with the help of technology, funds are being directly transferred into their accounts by just one click. ”This was not done earlier. Earlier, there was exploitation but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made such an arrangement that funds released from Delhi and Lucknow are reaching the beneficiaries’ accounts on time,” he said.
Adityanath urged people to avoid overcrowding and remain alert to prevent coronavirus infection. Pregnant women, children, elderly and sick people must not move out of their houses under any condition, he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.