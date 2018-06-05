UP govt to set up separate thanas to check power theft

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up separate thanas in all the 75 districts of the state to check power theft, an official spokesman said today.

The cabinet has planned to impose complete prohibition in the religious centres associated with Lord Krishna — Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Nand Goan, Radha Kind and Baldev in Mathura, he said.

It has decided to invite international bidding for selecting developer for the Noida International Greenfield Airport near Jewar, he said.

The cabinet also approved the first-of-its-kind UP Dairy policy 2018 aimed at creating the right atmosphere for setting up projects, increase income and investment in this sector, the spokesman said.

This policy will be for a period of five years and would create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 10 lakh people, he added.