UP govt targets top slot for state in tourism sector, says Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a number of schemes to take the state to the top position in the country’s tourism sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

Addressing the inuagural function of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh Travel Mart (UPTM) 2018, Adityanath said, “The current state government is striving to make UP the number state in the country in the tourism sector. UP is an extremely rich state from the tourism point of view.”

“The state government has come out with various schemes for development of tourism,” he added.

The state government has decided to enhance air connectivity by developing new airports at Bareilly, Moradabad, Aligarh and Azamgarh, Adityanath said.

Apart from these locations, the process of developing international airports at Jewar in NCR Delhi and Kushinagar has already been initiated. This will boost tourism, he said.

Adityanath also said that the state government has accorded the highest priority to the safety and security of tourists.

He said Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in January 2019 slated to be organised in Varanasi and the Kumbh Mela (in Allahabad) which is expected to attract 12 crore pilgrims and visitors from across the country and overseas would be the USP of Uttar Pradesh, as it strives to achieve the top slot in terms of domestic and foreign visitor arrivals.

The Chief Minister said the state government had chalked out a programme for the envoys of 192 countries to visit Prayag (Allahabad) in December 2018 to get a first-hand experience of the spiritual dimensions of the state.

UP tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi pointed out that the state was gearing towards establishing world-class infrastructure in the next two years.

She said that tourism infrastructure development proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore have been generated from the recently concluded UP Tourism Investors Summit.

“The state tourism department was fast moving towards concretising the MoUs arrived at during the summit,” she said.