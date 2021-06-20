UP govt relaxes night curfew by two hours from Monday

According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.
The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the night curfew by two hours from June 21, allowing opening of shops, malls and restaurants till 9 pm on weekdays. Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays, said the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.
According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.
- Idea Exchange | Joining a party isn’t like joining a bank… Have more respect for guy in BJP for 40 yrs, than a Congressman who joins BJP: Jairam Ramesh
- Express Adda | Regional parties can’t come together against BJP because states compete with each other: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Rahul Gandhi turns 51, decides not to celebrate birthday in view of Covid-19 pandemic
Various activities, including the opening of markets outside the containment zones, full attendance in government offices, opening of eateries with 50 per cent capacity and malls will be allowed.
During marriages and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at both open and closed venues and only 50 people will be allowed in a religious place at a time, the guidelines said
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.