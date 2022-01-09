UP govt order closure of schools; online classes to be held as usual

The government, in a statement said, the night curfew, which happened to be in force between 11 pm and 6 am since December 25 had been extended by two hours on Tuesday.

Amid a fresh spurt of Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools till January 16 and said the night curfew will continue to be in force between 10 pm and 6 am in the state.

The government, in a statement said, the night curfew, which happened to be in force between 11 pm and 6 am since December 25 had been extended by two hours on Tuesday.

“All schools will remain closed till January 16, but online classes will be held as usual,” UP’s Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said ina statement, adding that the night curfew in the state will continue to be between 10 pm and 6 am.

“Officials of all the concern departments shall remain present for COVID management,” he added.

Mishra further said that district magistrates and police superintendents and commissioners along with officials of the medical department will review the fresh Covid cases so that the pandemic could be contained.