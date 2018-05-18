UP government issues notice to 6 ex-CMs to vacate official bungalows

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday issued notices to six former state chief ministers to vacate official bungalows in compliance with the Supreme Court orders. (PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday issued notices to six former state chief ministers to vacate official bungalows in compliance with the Supreme Court orders. The six chief ministers includes Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The notices have been sent by the Estate Department and have asked the former chief ministers to vacate the bungalows in 15 days.

Those served notices also include Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav and Kalyan Singh. Earlier this month, the apex court had said that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office, observing that a chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends. The Supreme Court quashed the law passed by the Uttar Pradesh government granting permanent residential accommodation to former chief ministers of the state.

While striking down the law, the apex court said that Section 4(3) of Uttar Pradesh ministers (salaries, allowances and miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2016 was unconstitutional. The law was passed in August 2016, by the then Akhilesh Yadav-led state government.