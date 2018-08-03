UP government working to create jobs to end migration of youth, says Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said there are huge possibilities for improvement in the state and exhorted the youth to use their energy to explore these opportunities.

Noting that a lot of young people migrate from Uttar Pradesh to find work, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government is working to provide the youth with jobs locally. He said the UP government has provided jobs to over 2.5 lakh youths in the last one year and was aiming for a similar number in the coming year. Adityanath made the remarks while addressing the students of the Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida at the commencement of the academic session 2018-2019.

“Uttar Pradesh has been very fortunate that almost every region, every district here has some or the other product which is traditionally its expertise. And that is why we launched the ‘One District, One Product’ programme,” he said. “Why should the the youth of UP go out to places like Surat, Ludhiana or Mumbai to find work? Why can’t they get work within the state, say in Gautam Buddha Nagar or Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Aligarh, Khurja or Kannauj?” he asked.

“They will certainly be able to find work near their homes under the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme which has been launched to bring about the desired change in their lives,” he said. Adityanath said his government’s aim is to provide jobs to two lakh youths locally in the next one year through this scheme.

Union ministers Mahesh Sharma and Satya Pal Singh, besides GBU Vice-Chancellor Prabhat Kumar were present during the address. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh were also in attendance. The chief minister said every village in the state has at least one person who is traditionally skilled but there was a need to ensure the progress of these people and to stop their exploitation.

“If you go to any village, you will certainly find there a traditional barber, an ironsmith, a tailor, a carpenter, etc. There should be work to provide them better opportunities for their skills. Their skills have not been provided a platform and remain unacknowledged,” he said.

“We have asked our MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) department to identify such people and provide them with necessary training, work kits and give them a government certificate,” the chief minister said. “Once they put up these certificate at their shops, no anti-social element, or strongman can dare get work done without paying these people their dues. We will provide them with a system to bring an end to their exploitation,” he added.

Adityanath said there are huge possibilities for improvement in the state and exhorted the youth to use their energy to explore these opportunities. “Today one of the major problems for the government is to provide every youth with a job. The government cannot provide jobs to each and everyone. Also not everyone is interested in doing jobs, now many want to have start-ups of their own,” he said.

The chief minister told the students his government is working to encourage more start-ups and had made provisions for them in the state budget. In the last one year, around 4.5 lakh young people have enrolled for the state government’s skill training programme and over 2.5 lakh of them have got good job placements after completion of the training, he said.

Earlier, the chief minister, who arrived here in a chopper, inaugurated a roof top solar power plant, a three-acre garden and a Hexi-bicycle scheme of the GBU — all parts of a green initiative by the varsity.