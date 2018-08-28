UP government transfers 30 senior IPS officers

An official statement issued said several district police chiefs (superintendents of police and senior superintendents of police) were transferred. (File photo: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government today transferred as many as 30 IPS officers, including the SP of Auraiyya where two sadhus were stabbed to death recently, according to the state home department said.

An official statement issued said several district police chiefs (superintendents of police and senior superintendents of police) were transferred.

Superintendent of Police of Auraiyya, Nageshwar Singh, has been made SP (regional) Intelligence, Lucknow, it said.

Triveni Singh is the new SP of Auraiyya.

Two ‘sadhus’ were stabbed to death and another injured inside a temple premises by unidentified persons on August 15 triggering violence in the Bidhuna area of Auraiya district.

Five people were later arrested in connection with the killing of two sadhus.

Some of the other districts whose SSPs or SPs were transferred are: Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Shrawasti, Jalaun, Baghpat, Etah, Mirzapur, Kannauj, Kasganj and Muzaffarnagar, the home department said in its statement here today.