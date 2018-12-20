UP government tables second supplementary budget of Rs 8,054 crore

Amid pandemonium created by the opposition over farmers distress and deteriorating law and order situation, the Yogi Adityanath government tabled its second supplementary budget of Rs 8,054 crore in the in Uttar Pradesh assembly here on Wednesday.

Apart from the civil aviation department, finance minister Rajesh Agarwal, who tabled the supplementary budget in the absence of the chief minister, has also proposed additional allocations towards energy, agriculture, excise, medical, home, urban development, transport, environment, public works, justice and social welfare departments.

The budgetary proposals include `500 crore for two airports, including the greenfield Jewar International Airport in Noida and an airstrip in the temple town of Ayodhya. While `300 crore is for the proposed Jewar airport in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), `200 crore is for an airstrip in Ayodhya.

The government has sought `3,893 crore for modernisation of the power sector, including `258 crore to UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) against operative losses under the Centre’s flagship UDAY scheme for the restructuring of the power distribution (discom) companies.

The government has also sought `100 crore for Kumbh at Prayagraj (Allahabad), `10 crore for the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, `10.25 crore for bridge construction and `9.50 crore for ROBs. The government has also sought `600 crore for rural toilets and `60 crore for the urban toilets.

The brief winter session of the state legislature started on Tuesday and the supplementary budget is expected to be approved by the assembly on Thursday.

Together with the annual budget 2018-19 of `4.28 lakh crores and the two supplementary budgets of `35,000 crore and `8,054 crores respectively, the total budget for the current financial year stands at `4.70 lakh crore.

Talking to media later, chief mminister Yogi Adityanath said all the departments have made proper utilisation of the budget as well as the first supplementary budget and the budget size has been widened to work without discrimination towards anyone.