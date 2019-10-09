UP government remembers farmers only in advertisements: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh keeps devising news ways to harass farmers.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government alleging that CM Yogi Adityanath remembers farmers only in advertisements. The Congress leader also said that the BJP government in the state keeps devising news ways to harass farmers. “The UP government has devised new ways to harass the farmers. It cheated in the name of loan waiver. Jailed farmers in the name of electricity bill,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

उप्र सरकार ने किसानों को परेशान करने के कई तरीके ईजाद किए हैं। कर्जमाफी के नाम पर धोखा किया। बिजली बिल के नाम पर उनको जेल में डाला। और बाढ़-बारिश से बर्बाद फसल का कोई मुआवजा नहीं मिल रहा है। उप्र में भाजपा सरकार को किसान की याद केवल विज्ञापन में आती है।https://t.co/xWZbVXJNVw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 9, 2019

Her tweet comes in the light of media reports of two farmers in Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committing suicide over debt issues. Priyanka alleged that the farmers were no being given any compensation for crops damaged due to floods and rains.

Hundreds of farmers from across the state marched towards New Delhi three weeks ago demanding payment of sugarcane dues and loan waivers. The protesters were stopped at the Delhi-UP border and only a small delegation was allowed to enter the city and meet officials at Krishi Bhawan. Priyanka had hit out at the Centre then asking why it was preventing the farmers from coming to the national capital and presenting their demands.

“What is the reason that farmers are being prevented from coming to Delhi and raising their demands? The BJP government, in its campaigns, talks about the welfare of farmers. But when farmers of Uttar Pradesh say they want sugarcane arrears, loan waiver and cut in electricity prices, why are they not allowed to speak?” Priyanka had tweeted.

The farmers had called off the protest after the government agreed to fulfill five of their 15 demands. Bharatiya Kisan Sanghathan, the farmers body leading the agitation, had said that they would return if their demands were not met on time.