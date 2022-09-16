UP: Four dead in separate incidents of wall collapse in Unnao after overnight rains

scorecardresearch
In Kantha village of the district, three members of a family — Ankit (20), Ankush (4) and Unnati (6) — died after a wall of their house collapsed owing to overnight rains, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Narendra Singh.

Written by PTI
In a similar incident, 66-year-old Bal Govind died in Chandpur Jhalihai village, the official said. (Representational image: IE)

Four people including two children died in separate incidents of wall collapse here, officials said on Friday. In Kantha village of the district, three members of a family — Ankit (20), Ankush (4) and Unnati (6) — died after a wall of their house collapsed owing to overnight rains, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Narendra Singh.

According to the villagers, the incident took place between 2 am and 3 am when the parents of the deceased had come out to assess the damage caused to their house due to rains.

In a similar incident, 66-year-old Bal Govind died in Chandpur Jhalihai village, the official said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet in Hindi. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, officials said.

(More details are awaited.)

