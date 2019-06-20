UP: Four-day-old loses battle for life in Bareilly as hospital shuttles parents from one building to another for hours

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old child died in Bareilly after her parents were forced to shuttle her from one wing to another in a government hospital. The girl was born at a private hospital on June 15. Soon after, the baby girl started facing difficulty in breathing following which she was brought to a government hospital. As per her parents, they were forced to run from one wing of the hospital to another for close to three hours leading to the death of the infant. After the incident came to the notice of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, he ordered the suspension of the doctor and also ordered departmental proceedings against another, the official said. Taking to Twitter, the CM said, \u201cI have ordered suspension of CMS of Male Hospital Bareilly on the negligence of duty and have ordered for departmental proceedings against CMS of Women Hospital. Any insensitivity by Govt. officials will not be tolerated in #NewUP\u201d. "The action was taken after a critically sick child was brought to Male Hospital, where sufficient paediatricians were available, but instead of stabilising the child and giving due treatment, he turned family away to Women Hospital. CMS of Women Hospital referred child back," he added in another tweet. Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the men's wing at the government hospital, has been suspended following the death of infant lost her life, an official release has said. Apart from this, a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against Dr Alka Sharma, CMS, women's wing. "A critically-ill child was brought to the men's wing of the hospital, where paediatricians were available. Instead of stabilising the child, her family was sent to the women's wing, from where the child was sent back," officials quoted by Indian Express said.