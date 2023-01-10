UP: Five arrested for running fake currency note printing press in Firozabad, FICN worth Rs 3 lakh seized

Five people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a fake currency note printing press in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

Fake Indian currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 2.97 lakh were recovered from them.

Three of the arrested were identified as Tejinder Singh, Vikas alias Vicky Boxer and Vikram Singh.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said, “The mastermind of the gang, Tejinder Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. After coming out of the jail, he took training to print fake currency notes. Vikas alias Vicky Boxer was also with him. Vikas had earlier been jailed in connection with a fake currency notes case.” The computer used in printing fake currency notes, printer and other equipment were also seized from them, the police officer said.