UP firecracker explosion: 8 dead, 3 injured in Badaun

An explosion in a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh led to death of eight people and left three critically injured. The factory is situated in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at around 4pm in the evening on 26th October.

In an official statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, “Seven persons died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Three injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital. Their condition is serious”.

The SSP Ashok Kumar also stated that two people who were passersby were also amongst the deceased.

It has also been reported that the intensity of the blast was so massive that people sitting near the factory, at an adjacent shop, also got injured. Sub-divisional magistrate of Badaun Parasnath Maurya said the deceased have been identified as Guddu Sharma (23), Sher Singh (55), Ramesh (30), Sanju (34), Pannalal (41), Yameen (42) and Satis