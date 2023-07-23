UP: Enraged over love affair, brother kills sister, takes severed head to police station

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a young man on Friday after he walked to the police station with the severed head of his sister, whom he allegedly killed enraged over her love affair, reported PTI.

The accused, 22-year-old Riyaz, allegedly killed his sister Aashifa (18), after she eloped with her partner Chand Babu, who is also a resident of the same village, said Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra.

The incident took place at Mithwara village in Fatehpur area in Barabanki district. A video of Riyaz walking along the road with the girl’s severed head was shared on social media, triggering an uproar.

According to locals, Riyaz opposed his sister’s relationship, and the two often quarrelled over it.

Riyaz allegedly severed the head of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the Fatehpur police station with her head when the police arrested him. Locals had informed the police as he was spotted walking on the road with the severed head of his sister.

Police said that they recovered the body of Aashifa few days later, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by Aashifa’s family, Chand Babu has also been arrested.