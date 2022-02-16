UP elections: Union minister SP Singh Baghel, BJP candidate from Karhal, attacked in Mainpuri; case registered

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has alleged that Baghel’s convoy was attacked by Samajwadi Party goons.

Union minister and BJP candidate from Karhal against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP Singh Baghel’s convoy was attacked with stones and sticks last evening near Attikullapur village under the Karhal Tehsil of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri and Karhal are said to be Samajwadi Party strongholds.

According to Mainpuri police, a case has been registered in the matter. “SP Singh Baghel is safe,” said Mainpuri Police.

Talking to media after the incident, Baghel said, “When I was returning after campaigning, some people attacked our cars near Attikullapur village. They were raising slogans -‘Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad’. We have complained to the police and a case has been registered.”

The Home Ministry sources today said that Union Minister SP Singh Baghel was provided Z category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). “He got the central government’s armed security cover on February 11,” said the officials.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has alleged that Baghel’s convoy was attacked by Samajwadi Party goons. In a tweet posted in Hindi, Maurya said the attack on the convoy of Union Minister S P Singh Baghel by Samajwadi Party goons has shown the real character of the party.

श्री अखिलेश यादव जी चुनाव में हार के डर से आपने अपने पालतू गुंडों के द्वारा भाजपा प्रत्याशी केन्द्रीय मंत्री प्रोफ़ेसर SP सिंह बघेल और भाजपा नेताओं पर हमला करवाते हो,आपने हमला नहीं अपनी पराजय सुनिश्चित की है,क्या यही नई सपा है जो आपके ख़िलाफ़ चुनाव लड़े उस पर हमला कराओगे! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) February 15, 2022

“Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of both the incidents,” he said. Maurya alleged that Akhilesh Yadav got Baghel and other BJP leaders attacked by ‘his pet goons’ out of the fear of being defeated in his stronghold Karhal.