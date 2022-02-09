UP Elections: PM Modi reaches out to farmers on poll eve, says he understands their pain

PM Modi also launched a blistering ‘fake Samajwadi’ attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s party and said that it was concerned about “parivarvad”.

A day before 58 seats in western Uttar Pradesh go to polls in the first phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the farmers, saying that the three farm laws were brought by the Centre for the benefit of farmers and have been repealed in the interest of the nation. He also said that he was on a journey to win the hearts of farmers and understood their pain.

In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, PM Modi said: “I have said this earlier also that farm laws were brought in for the benefit of farmers, but have now been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don’t think this needs to be explained anymore. Further events will make it clear why these steps were necessary.”

“I am someone who is on a journey to win the hearts of farmers. I understand the pain of farmers with marginal landholdings. I have always tried to win their hearts. I have won the hearts of farmers from across the country and they have always supported me,” he added.

The prime minister’s remarks come a day before 58 seats of western Uttar Pradesh – the region which has witnessed severe protests last year against the farm laws – go to polls in the first phase on Thursday. The SP-RLD alliance aims at capitalising on the farmers’ angst against the BJP which won 53 of these 58 seats in 2017 elections.

PM Modi also launched a blistering ‘fake Samajwadi’ attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s party and said that it was concerned about “parivarvad”. He slammed “dynastic politics” saying “it is a big threat and biggest enemy of democracy” and severely compromises on the talent coming into a political party.

Taking another jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, he said that they laid thrust on “my family”.

“Someone sent me a letter once that in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, there were 45 people from the family who held some positions. Someone else told me all those of around 25 years in age got the opportunity to contest elections. Is this dynastic politics not a threat for democracy?” he asked.

PM Modi also praised UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation in the state and exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power.

“When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous govts, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in government. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn’t step out,” he said.

“Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security & didn’t compromise with it,” the prime minister added.