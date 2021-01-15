UP elections: No alliances, BSP to go solo this time, Mayawati announces on her birthday

Four-time chief minister, Mayawati last served as CM from 2007 and 2012.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today announced that she won’t ally with any political party in the next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She said the BSP will contest the elections in all constituencies on its own. “The BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own,” Mayawati said while addressing the media on her birthday. The former chief minister also announced that if the “BSP forms government in Uttar Pradesh, it will provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone free of cost”.

Four-time chief minister, Mayawati last served as CM from 2007 and 2012. She was replaced by Akhilesh Yadav who later lost to BJP in 2017.

In 2017, the Samajwadi Party had allied with the Congress but this alliance did not work as the saffron party swept the elections by winning 312 of 384 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh has a 403-member Assembly. Mayawati had contested on all seats but could win just 19, 61 seats less than what she had got in 2012. The SP-Congress alliance together won 54 of 403 seats. The SP won 47 of 298 while Congress 7 of 105 contested.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mayawati partnered with Mulayam to stop the BJP like it did in 2014. The BJP again outmanoeuvred Mayawati-Mulayam duo by bagging 62 out of 80 seats. In this election though, Mayawati emerged as the beneficiary of the alliance as her party won 10 seats, up from zero in 2014. The SP’s tally remained at 5, with no gain from what it had got in the previous parliamentary elections.