  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP elections: No alliances, BSP to go solo this time, Mayawati announces on her birthday

By: |
January 15, 2021 11:14 AM

"The BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own," Mayawati said.

Four-time chief minister, Mayawati last served as CM from 2007 and 2012.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today announced that she won’t ally with any political party in the next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She said the BSP will contest the elections in all constituencies on its own. “The BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own,” Mayawati said while addressing the media on her birthday. The former chief minister also announced that if the “BSP forms government in Uttar Pradesh, it will provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone free of cost”.

Four-time chief minister, Mayawati last served as CM from 2007 and 2012. She was replaced by Akhilesh Yadav who later lost to BJP in 2017.

Related News

In 2017, the Samajwadi Party had allied with the Congress but this alliance did not work as the saffron party swept the elections by winning 312 of 384 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh has a 403-member Assembly. Mayawati had contested on all seats but could win just 19, 61 seats less than what she had got in 2012. The SP-Congress alliance together won 54 of 403 seats. The SP won 47 of 298 while Congress 7 of 105 contested.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mayawati partnered with Mulayam to stop the BJP like it did in 2014. The BJP again outmanoeuvred Mayawati-Mulayam duo by bagging 62 out of 80 seats. In this election though, Mayawati emerged as the beneficiary of the alliance as her party won 10 seats, up from zero in 2014. The SP’s tally remained at 5, with no gain from what it had got in the previous parliamentary elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP elections No alliances BSP to go solo this time Mayawati announces on her birthday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IMF backs India’s farm reforms: ‘Will reduce middlemen, enhance efficiency’
2Farmers Protest Live News: Rahul Gandhi to lead protest march ahead of 9th rounds of talks between farmers and Centre
3Budget session of Parliament from January 29, Union Budget on February 1