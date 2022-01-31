UP Elections | ‘He’s a child, just entered the arena’: Dharmendra Pradhan on Jayant Chaudhary’s ‘chavanni’ remark

Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks came days after Chaudhary refuted rumours of being in talks with the BJP for an alliance saying that he was not a 25 paise coin who will flip.

Reacting to Jayant Chaudhary’s ‘not a coin’ remark, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took a swipe at the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief, saying that he is a “child” who should be “forgiven”.

“He’s a child, came to arena just now. His father changed parties many times.Whose ally were they when he won first time? Didn’t know he has weak knowledge of history. Children should be forgiven,” Pradhan said.

“Main koi chavanni nahin hoon jo palat jaonga (I am not a 25 paise coin that I will flip)” he said after the BJP said its doors were for the RLD chief who is contesting the UP polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party.

“Where were the BJP leaders when our farmers were mowed down under the tyres of a car being driven by a Union minister’s son in Lakhimpur Kheri (Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish has denied he was driving the car)? Hundreds of our agitating farmers sacrificed themselves on the Singhu border in New Delhi during an agitation for repeal of the three farm laws, but no BJP leader could find time to meet them,” Chaudhary said last Thursday while addressing a group of people at Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar.

Soon after a meeting with Jat leaders attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday, the BJP had said: “Jayant Chaudhary has chosen a wrong path… Possibilities are open even after the elections… We wanted him to come to us but he chose another house.”

Recently, in an interview with FinancialExpress.com, Chaudhary had accused the BJP of polarising the society and said that the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to divert the people’s focus from real issues because it had done nothing for the state in the last five years.

The SP-RLD alliance has emerged as the main contender in the contest with pre-poll surveys predicting a close contest in the politically crucial state. While they have given the BJP an edge over the rival camp, a victory might come at the cost of a major loss of seat share at the hands of the SP-RLD alliance.