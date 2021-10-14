UP Elections: Experience of alliance with Congress not good, says Akhilesh Yadav, SP to ally with regional parties

Yadav's statement is crucial given the speculations that Congress and SP may join hands again after elections.

Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav today said that the party’s alliance experience with big parties has not been good and it won’t be joining hands with any national party for the state assembly elections scheduled next year. Speaking to media on the question of alliance with Congress, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The experience of the Samajwadi Party with big parties and with those with whom it had allied in the past has not been good. Therefore, Samajwadi Party will work to bring small and regional parties together.”

Yadav’s statement is crucial given the speculations that Congress and SP may join hands again after elections. In the 2017 polls, the SP and Congress had joined hands but failed to damage the BJP which managed to secure a landslide victory by bagging 312 seats alone. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party had bagged 47 seats, BSP 19 and Congress seven seats.

Akhilesh Yadav has been touring the state as part of his ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ ahead of next year’s polls. The former CM also slammed the Yogi Adityanath led UP government calling it anti-farmer. He claimed that there will be a regime change in the state soon.

“The BJP workers crushed and killed the farmers with their vehicles. This government is anti-farmer, manure-stealer, and is behind the rise of prices of pesticides,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said that fake Baba will be removed soon. “This government has cheated the public. Under this government, inflation has increased, unemployment has increased, corruption has increased, crime has increased, law and order have collapsed,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that the people of the state are disappointed with the BJP government and people can make Samajwadi Party win 400 seats.