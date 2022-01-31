UP Elections | ‘Dabangg and dangai ran the show five years ago’: Modi’s sharp attack on Samajwadi Party

Without naming Samajwadi Party, Modi said that when western Uttar Pradesh was “burning due to riots”, those in power were celebrating.

Launching an all-out attack on the opposition in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the state was ruled by ‘dabangg’ (strongmen) and ‘dangai’ (rioters) in the erstwhile governments. Without naming Samajwadi Party, Modi said that when western Uttar Pradesh was “burning due to riots”, those in power were celebrating.

“Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) and dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as Govt orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then Govt was celebrating,” Modi said while virtually addressing 21 Assembly seats in western UP.

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said that those who do not believe in the country’s own COVID-19 vaccine and fuel rumours can never respect the talent of the state’s youth.

The prime minister also hailed the Yogi Adityanath government saying that it stopped ‘mafia raj’, mass exodus of people and made the state riot-free. “The BJP Govt in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law to the mafias and goons who used to consider themselves above the law. That is why these goons are desperate to come to power anyhow,” Modi said.

“Five years ago, there were news of the migration of people every other day. Abduction and demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. The Yogi Govt has brought the state out of these situations in the last five years,” he added.

In another jibe at Yadav over his statement that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams, Modi said that Yogi Adityanath is awake and committed to work for UP’s development.

The SP-RLD alliance has emerged as a major contender in the Uttar Pradesh elections with pre-poll surveys predicting a tough contest in the state. The state goes to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 while the votes will be counted on March 10.