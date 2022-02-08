UP Elections: BJP releases poll manifesto, promises one job per family, free electricity to farmers

The BJP on Tuesday released its manifesto ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp-Patra’ for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising free electricity to farmers for irrigation and jobs to at least one member of each family.

The manifesto, launched at an event headlined by Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also promised free LPG cylinders for women on the occasion of Holi and Diwali, free travel on public transport for women over 60, and free two-wheelers for female college students.

Speaking at the release of the manifesto, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “BJP prepared its new ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp-Patra’ for UP’s development in next five years. Over 700 riots occurred between 2012-2017, many people killed and months of curfew. Businessmen migrated, daughters couldn’t go to schools.”

Meanwhile, Shah said: “We have decided that in the next 5 years, free irrigation facility will be provided to all farmers, payment to be given to sugarcane farmers within 14 days. Free travel for women above 60 years of age and free scooties to meritorious female college students.”