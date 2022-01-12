UP Elections: BJP faces dissent, another minister quits Yogi cabinet day after Maurya’s exit

Today, BJP MLA Roshan Lal Varma also resigned from the party.

A day after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Yogi Cabinet and took along some loyal MLAs with him, the BJP suffered a fresh setback as another cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan tendered his resignation, citing reasons strikingly similar to those mentioned by Maurya.

“In Hon’ble CM Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet as a Forest, Environment, Zoological Garden, I worked with dedication for the betterment of the department but I am resigning from the cabinet in view of gross neglect towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, and unemployed youth as well as due to ignorance of reservation for backwards and Dalits,” Chauhan said in his resignation letter addressed to UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quits from his post pic.twitter.com/PWvCNUq4zm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

Chauhan has joined the Samajwadi Party and it was confirmed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Today, BJP MLA Roshan Lal Varma also resigned from the party. Yesterday, Maurya had resigned on the same ground. Along with him, three other MLAs Roshan Lal Verma from Tilhar, Bhagwati Prasad Sagar from Bilhaur and Brajesh Prajapati from Tindwari had also resigned from the BJP.

In a balancing act of sorts, Congress MLA Naresh Saini, Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav and former SP MLA Dharmpal Singh joined the BJP today. Both Saini and Yadav hail from backward castes. They joined the BJP in the presence of UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state party president Swatantra Dev Singh.

In another development, four-time Congress MP Avtar Singh Bhadana today joined the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases with the first phase of voting on February 10 and the last phase on March 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. There are 403 assembly seats in the state.