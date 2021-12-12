UP Elections: BJP allies Apna Dal and Nishad Party eye bigger seat share after Rajbhar joins hands with Samajwadi Party

UP Elections 2022: Both regional parties now have their eyes on the eight seats in which the SBSP fielded candidates in the 2017 assembly polls.

With Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suhuldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) breaking ties with the BJP, the Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party are set to flex their muscles to get more seats to contest in alliance with the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections, reported The Indian Express.

Both regional parties now have their eyes on the eight seats in which the SBSP fielded candidates in the 2017 assembly polls. Back then, the Apna Dal (S), which has influence among Kurmi votes, contested 11 seats and won nine while the SBSP, which has influence in the Rajbhar community, bagged four seats.

With the Apna Dal (S) eyeing to expand its footprints, its president Anupriya Patel is addressing rallies in areas beyond the party’s stronghold in eastern UP.

Patel, who is the Union Minister of State (Commerce and Industry) in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, has held rallies in Banda (Bundelkhand region); Ayodhya, Basti, and Kushinagar (in east UP). Later this month, she will address public meetings in Azamgarh (east UP), Pratapgarh (central UP), and Jhansi (Bundelkhand).

“The acceptance of the party has increased across all sections of people, including the OBCs, SCs, STs, and upper castes as well, in the past few years. We have expanded our organisations and won in panchayat elections too. Now, we are ready to contest 200 Assembly seats,” party spokesperson Rajesh Patel was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

He further said that the final decision on seat-sharing will be taken when both the parties come on the negotiation table, adding that the party will agree on whatever seats are given to contest because victory for the alliance was the “most important”.

Anupriya Patel and party’s working president Ashish Patel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan, who is in charge of the party’s UP election efforts, in New Delhi. Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad also met Pradhan in New Delhi. However, both the parties said that no discussion was held on seat-sharing.

In 2017, the Nishad Party, or the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, contested 72 seats on its own and managed to bag only one. Two years later, it contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP. Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen Nishad contested the parliamentary elections from Sant Kabir Nagar on a BJP candidate and was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, BJP’s senior spokesperson and Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, in an exclusive conversation with FinancialExpress.com, downplayed the Samajwadi Party’s alliance with the SBSP and RLD, and said that Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party had much more influence in the state as compared to the former.