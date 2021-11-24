UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav promises Rs 25 lakh each to ‘martyrs’ of farmers’ protest if SP voted to power

Akhilesh Yadav's announcement comes just days after BJP-led central government, in a major climbdown, announced to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced that if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, his party will give a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the farmers who have lost their lives during the protests against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows ‘food’ for the lives of ‘others’. We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party party comes to power, the martyrs of the farmers’ movement will be given a ‘Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi’ of 25 lakh,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The announcement comes just days after BJP-led central government, in a major climbdown, announced to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which the farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders since November last year.

Yadav, whose party is believed to have finalised a pre-poll alliance with Jayant Singh Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), looks to capitalise on the farmers’ protest and their anger against the BJP government.

An alliance between the two for state elections early next year is aimed at consolidating Muslim and Jat votes in the crucial western UP seats. Relations between the two communities were strained after the communal violence in Muzaffarnagar in 2013, which experts say helped the BJP take a lead in the region. But a prolonged farmer’s protest in the area appears to have brought the two communities back together again.

Western UP has about 100 of UP’s 403 assembly seats. In the 2017 election, the BJP won 76 of the 100 seats. However, this time, experts believe that the farmers’ anger against the central and state governments will result in loss of seats for the BJP in the area.