UP Elections: AAP, Samajwadi Party likely to forge alliance to ‘free UP from BJP’; seat-sharing talks underway

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said it has held a “strategic discussion” with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after meeting Yadav in Lucknow.

“I met Akhilesh Yadav today. Strategic discussion took place on common issues to free Uttar Pradesh from the BJP. We will inform when the talks regarding the alliance are decided. No talk about seats yet,” Singh said.

Singh, who is the AAP’s UP in-charge, also pitched for Opposition unity. “Defeating the BJP should be the primary goal of all opposition parties,” he added.

He, however, refused to comment on the seats where the AAP may field candidates if it joins the SP-led coalition. To galvanise the party rank and file, the AAP had earlier released the name of 170 probable candidates.

Singh was present at a book release programme of SP leader Ramgopal Yadav on Tuesday in Lucknow in which party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were also present.

The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone.

The development comes a day after Yadav met RLD chief on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls.

“Badhte Kadam,” Chaudhary had said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Akhilesh Yadav. Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader had said, “Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change).”

The SP has already sealed an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) — a BJP ally in the 2017 polls. Along with SBSP, the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a grouping of smaller parties headed by Rajbhar, will be part of the SP-led alliance.

The AAP has over the last two months taken out a series of tiranga yatras across many towns in UP, including Noida, Agra, Ayodhya and Lucknow. It has also announced that on coming to power, it will provide free electricity for farmers, while no money will be charged for domestic consumption up to 300 units.