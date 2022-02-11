UP Elections: 260 crorepati candidates in fray in second phase; Congress candidate richest with Rs 296 crore

Congress candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan from the Rampur assembly constituency is the richest with Rs 296 crore in assets while an independent candidate Sanjay Kumar from the Shahjahanpur seat is the poorest with Rs 6,700.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: An analysis of the self-sworn affidavits submitted by the candidates at the time of filing nomination has shown that of the 584 candidates in fray in the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 260 are crorepatis with the average wealth per candidate at Rs 4.11 crore. As per the report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms, based on the analysis of 584 candidates’ affidavits, the richest candidate has assets worth Rs 296 crore while the poorest has just Rs 6,700 in movable assets.

As many as 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western UP will vote in the second phase of polling on February 14. As many as 586 candidates are in fray in the second phase of polls.

The report states that Congress candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan from the Rampur assembly constituency is the richest with Rs 296 crore in assets while an independent candidate Sanjay Kumar from the Shahjahanpur seat is the poorest with Rs 6,700.

Nawab Kazim Ali Khan is followed by Samajwadi Party’s Bareilly Cantt candidate Supriya Aron on the rich list with assets worth Rs 157 crore while BJP’s Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat declared assets worth Rs 140 crore. Among other candidates with low net worth is Aam Aadmi Party’s Vishal Kumar from the Nehtaur seat and Usmal Malik from the Saharanpur Nagar with assets worth Rs 13,500 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party tops the list with 98% of its candidates being crorepatis. The BJP is followed by Samajwadi Party at 92%, the BSP at 84%, RLD at 67%, Congress at 57% and AAP at 33%.

“Money and muscle power hurt the principles of ‘free and fair elections’, ‘participatory democracy’ and ‘level playing field’. The present circumstances, therefore, demand an extensive deliberation by the voters so that sanctity of elections is not ridiculed by the tenacious entry of tainted candidates and candidates with abnormal multiplication of assets,” the polls reform advocacy group recommended.

Results of the UP assembly polls, being conducted in seven phases, will be announced on March 10.