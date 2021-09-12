  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes ‘Abba Jaan’ jibe at Akhilesh-Mulayam, says no place for appeasement politics in Modi rule

September 12, 2021 5:01 PM

The first round of ABP-CVoter pre-poll survey has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP, suggesting a second straight term for the Yogi Adityanath government. 

Kicking off the poll campaign for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revived the ‘Abba Jaan’ jibe on the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in the state, accusing it of corruption. 

“Under PM Modi leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics….Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration?….Earlier only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan’ were digesting the ration,” Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Kushinagar. 

The UP Chief Minister used the term ‘Abba Jaan’ (Urdu term for father) referring to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, while taking a jibe at the latter’s son and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. 

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are less than six months away and political activities in the state are on full swing. The first round of ABP-CVoter pre-poll survey has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP, suggesting a second straight term for the Yogi Adityanath government.

Akhilesh YadavMulayam Singh YadavYogi Adityanath
