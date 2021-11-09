UP Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath invokes Kairana, says those who caused exodus forced to migrate themselves

Adityanath also promised compensation to the families who were allegedly forced to migrate from the town between 2014 and 2016.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked the issue of Hindu exodus from Kairana a few years ago, and said that criminals who once forced traders and citizens to migrate from the town were themselves forced to flee in the last four and a half years. has invoked the Hindu exodus issue while addressing a rally in Kairana yesterday. Addressing a rally in Kairana district of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath said that those who shoot at traders now will be dispatched to another world.

CM Adityanath also criticised the ‘Talibani mindset’ of some people, saying it won’t be accepted in Uttar Pradesh. The Kairana issue had become a poll plank in the 2017 assembly polls and the CM has yet again tried to make it a poll issue for next year’s assembly polls. Yesterday, Adityanath also promised compensation to the families who were allegedly forced to migrate from the town between 2014 and 2016.

Yogi Adityanath also raised the issue of Muzaffarnagar riots saying that those who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were happy over riots in Muzaffarnagar and exodus from Kairana.

The CM said that some people raised slogans when the Taliban took over Afghanistan and added that the BJP government will not allow ‘Talibanisation’ at all. “Whoever supports the Taliban in UP, the government will deal with them sternly,” he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Yogi alleged that they did not act when houses of Hindus were being burnt and innocent youths killed in Muzaffarnagar during the 2013 riots.

He said that no criminal has the courage to walk with his head held high under the BJP rule. CM Adityanath also met some families who had migrated from Kairana between 2014 and 2016, allegedly after receiving extortion threats.