UP Elections 2022 | ‘Weather bad for BJP’: Jayant Chaudhary’s swipe at PM’s cancelled Bijnor rally

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his physical rally in Uttar Pradesh being cancelled due to inclement weather, saying that the “weather is bad” for the BJP.

According to BJP sources quoted by news agency PTI, arrangements had been made at Bijnor’s Vardhaman College ground for the prime minister’s rally but he could not arrive due to bad weather. Modi later addressed the event virtually.

Reacting to the development, Chaudhary tweeted, “The sun is shining in Bijnor but the weather is bad for the BJP!” He shared a TV grab of a news report on the prime minister’s physical rally getting cancelled due to “inclement weather” and also posted a screenshot of a Google weather report which showed a bright, sunny day in Bijnor.

Chaudhary, who has a substantial support base among the Jats and farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, said the BJP is just not ready to face the people after failing to keep their promises.

“The BJP had earlier promised better electricity and development in Bijnor. If the Prime Minister had visited them today, the people would have asked questions. So suddenly BJP’s weather turned bad,” he said at a rally in Meerut Cantonment.

Meanwhile, PM Modi accused rivals of wrongfully claiming the legacy of farm leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and stopping the “river of development” when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi was addressing three western UP districts — Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha — which 18 assembly seats and are scheduled to vote during the second phase on February 14. The region is dominated by farmers and sugarcane is grown in bulk there.