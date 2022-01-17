UP Elections 2022: Snubbed by BJP, JD(U) decides to go it alone

Tyagi said the party submitted a list of 31 candidates to the BJP in its proposal to contest the UP polls jointly, but the latter did not respond to the offer.

After failing to strike an alliance with the BJP, the Janata Dal United is set to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections alone. The party leaders are set to meet in Lucknow on Tuesday to decide on its candidates.

“We waited till last moments for alliance with BJP. Our party colleague and Union minister RCP Singh had been in talks with top BJP leaders. But it did not work out. We have now decided to go it all alone in UP,” JD(U) national spokesperson RCP Singh told The Indian Express.

Tyagi said the party submitted a list of 31 candidates to the BJP in its proposal to contest the UP polls jointly, but the latter did not respond to the offer. He added that although the JD(U) was not adamant on contesting on a specific number of seats, it did not get any “concrete word” from the BJP.

The BJP recently announced its first list of 107 candidates for the UP elections but did not name JD(U) as its alliance partner for the state. Tyagi, however, said the decision to go alone in UP will not affect the alliance between the two parties in Bihar.

“It should not happen as we had contested alone in Jharkhand (too). We are an independent party and would try to work towards our growth and expansion,” Tyagi was quoted as saying.

“We will talk about the Bihar model of governance and social empowerment. UP has not achieved the kind of social empowerment we have achieved in Bihar” he added.

Tyagi said in UP, the BJP “surely” has been on a back foot because of the farmers’ agitation despite the Centre withdrawing the three controversial farm laws.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal attacked the JD (U) for poor implementation of the liquor law in Bihar, where 11 people have died in the last two days after allegedly consuming hooch.