UP Elections 2022: Six suspended BSP MLAs, BJP legislator join Samajwadi Party; Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at Amit Shah

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, six suspended BSP MLAs and a BJP MLA today joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav. The suspended BSP MLAs are Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary and the BJP MLA is Rakesh Rathore of Sitapur Sadar. Speaking to the media, Akhilesh Yadav said that more people want to join the SP and their details will be revealed at an appropriate time. Taking a swipe at CM Yogi Adityanath over Rathore joining the SP, Akhilesh Yadav said that the CM might change his slogan from ‘Mera Pariwar, Bhajapa Pariwar’ to ‘Mera Pariwar, Bhagta Pariwar’.

“Many people want to join SP with their goals. When the time will come, you will see it. People are so unhappy with BJP that they’ll be wiped out in the next polls. The slogan will change, the Bhajapa Pariwar will appear like Bhagta Pariwar only. Yesterday, I was listening and it was said (by Amit Shah) that the BJP has fulfilled 90 per cent of promises it made in its 2017 Lok Kalyan Patra (Manifesto) and the remaining will be fulfilled in two months. It seems that the BJP made 2017 Lok Kalyan Patra and threw it in the dustbin because they never turned its pages…they forgot their manifesto,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sharing a dais with his MoS Ajay Mishra who is facing serious allegations over the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a post on Twitter, Yadav also tagged a photograph of the two ministers during a programme of Uttar Pradesh’s ruling BJP yesterday. “Jhoothi doorbeen lekar dhoondne ka dhong pura tha, jabki bagal mein chora jagat dhindora tha (the pretense of searching with false binoculars was complete, the person being searched was standing alongside),” the SP president posted.

The reference was to Amit Shah’s remark that no ‘bahubali’ can be found in Uttar Pradesh even if one looks for them with binoculars. Praising the law and order situation under the Yogi Adityanath government, Shah had said, “Before 2017, seeing the bad condition of the law and order of Uttar Pradesh my blood would boil. In the era of the earlier government, girls could not come out of the house. There were two-three ‘bahubalis’ in every district but today, even if I look with binoculars, I do not see any ‘bahubali’ anywhere.”