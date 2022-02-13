UP Elections 2022: Second phase polling tomorrow; Azam Khan, Dharam Singh Saini among 586 candidates in fray

UP Elections Second Phase: In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 38 out of these 55 seats while the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had bagged two seats each.

The second phase of the high-voltage electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh will new held tomorrow which will decide the fate of 586 candidates. As many as 55 Assembly segments spread across nine districts including some in Rohilkhand region.

The candidates in fray include some prominent faces like senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls.

Polling will be held on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm. The first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls was held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 38 out of these 55 seats while the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had bagged two seats each. The SP and Congress contested the polls in an alliance. This time, the BJP is facing a stiff challenge from the SP-RLD alliance with pre-poll surveys predicting a close contest between the two camps.

The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

While Azam Khan is contesting these polls from his stronghold Rampur Assembly seat, son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally.

The BJP has been cornering the Samajwadi Party for giving tickets to candidates with criminal image like Azam Khan and Nahid Hasan. Azam Khan, who was in jail since February 2020 in connection with several cases of land grabbing and encroachment, got bail recently to campaign for the polls.

Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray.

Campaigning for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the main opposition Samajwadi Party while elaborating on why his party’s government was necessary in the state to keep it riot-free. He had also spoken about the legislation against triple talaq.

“Now these mafiawadis’ (supporters of the mafia) have made the big culprit of the Saharanpur riots their partner in this election. It is not just about Saharanpur. In the entire western Uttar Pradesh, these people have selectively fielded criminals. These people are even making anti-nationals their proposers,” Modi had said.

Leading his party campaign, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said “Azam Khan is in jail for building a university, son of a Union minister is out of jail” in the case of running over farmers. This is the “new India of the BJP”, he had said on the bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

BSP supremo Mayawati had alleged that the Samajwadi Party government ended the Jatav-Muslim brotherhood in western Uttar Pradesh while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi focused her campaign on women welfare. President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit, said, “The farmers’ anger over the three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed by the Centre, will remain visible in this phase as well. In the first phase, the anger of the farmers towards the BJP was visible.”