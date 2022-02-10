UP Elections 2022: PM Modi takes dynasty swipe at Samajwadi Party on polling day, invokes Triple Talaq

The prime minister also invoked the issue of Triple Talaq saying that ban on the practice ensured justice to Muslim women, who he alleged were being tricked by the opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Samajwadi Party with dynastic politics charge and accused the rival camp of making fake promises to the people of Uttar Pradesh. The sharp remarks came on a day when the electoral battle in the state began with 58 western UP seats going to polls in the first phase.

“A whole ‘parivaar-vaad’ party is fake promising UP public…Remember if someone promises big, they’re usually empty, irresponsible promises. They promised electricity but kept UP in dark and illuminated their residing district. Left Saharanpur &other districts for themselves,” said PM Modi while addressing a poll rally in Saharanpur.

“Muslim sisters-daughters understand our clear intentions. We made them free of Tripple Talaak; gave protection. When BJP received support from Muslim women, these vote-‘thekedaar’ got restless that their daughter is saying ‘Modi-Modi’… They’re tricking Muslim sisters,” he said.

Modi said that a BJP government was necessary in Uttar Pradesh to keep the state riot-free, keep women free from fear and send criminals to jail. He also said the BJP government in the state was required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals.

The BJP government is also needed so that money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into bank accounts of small farmers, he said. Modi also took a jibe at rivals and asked should Yogi ji send criminals and mafias to “mahal” (palace) instead of sending them to jails.