UP Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting: Full list of constituencies going to polls in first phase

Full List of Constituencies in UP Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: A total of 623 candidates are in fray for the first phase polls.

UP Elections 2022 Phase 1 Candidates and constituency full list
Polling will take place tomorrow for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Phase 1 Constituencies List: The stage is all set for polling in the first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Campaigning ended for the first phase polling yesterday marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period. Polling will take place tomorrow for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts. The Uttar Pradesh assembly has 403 seats. Political parties were forced to campaign using the virtual medium in the first phase due to a ban on roadshows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The first phase covers the Jat-dominant belt of western UP.

While the main contest is believed to be between the BJP and the SP-RLD, the BSP too has its influence on some seats in the first phase. The Congress under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has generated interest as seen in roadshows and door-to-door campaigning by her.

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Here is the full list of constituencies and respective candidates going to polls:

  1. Kairana ——— Nahid Hassan (SP) vs Mriganka Singh (BJP) vs Haji Akhlaq (Cong) vs Rajendra Singh Upadhyay (BSP)
  2. Thana Bhawan —- Ashraf Ali (RLD) vs Suresh Rana (BJP) vs Satya Sayyam Saini (Cong) vs Zaheer Malik (BSP)
  3. Shamli ———- Prasanna Chaudhary (RLD) vs Tejendra Singh Nirwal (BJP) vs Mohd Ayub Jang (Cong) vs Brijendra Malik (BSP)
  4. Budhana ——— Rajpal Baliyan (RLD) vs Umesh Malik (BJP) vs Devendra Kashyap (Cong) vs Haji Mohd Anish (BSP
  5. Charthawal—— Pankaj Kr Malik (SP) vs Sapna Kashyap (BJP) vs Dr. Yasmeen Rana (Cong) vs Salman Saeed (BSP)
  6. Purqazi (SC)—- Anil Kumar (RLD) vs Pramod Utwal (BJP) vs Deepak Kumar (Cong) vs Surendra Pal Singh (BSP)
  7. Muzaffar Nagar– Sourabh (RLD) vs Kapil Dev Aggarwal (BJP) vs Subodh Sharma (Cong) vs Pushpankar Pal (BSP)
  8. Khatauli——– Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD) Vikram Saini (BJP) vs Gaurav Bhati (Cong) vs Kartar Singh Bhadana (BSP)
  9. Meerapur
  10. Siwalkhas
  11. Sardhana
  12. Hastinapur (SC)
  13. Kithore
  14. Meerut Cantt.
  15. Meerut
  16. Meerut South
  17. Chhaprauli
  18. Baraut
  19. Baghpat
  20. Loni
  21. Muradnagar
  22. Sahibabad
  23. Ghaziabad
  24. Modi Nagar
  25. Dhaulana
  26. Hapur (SC)
  27. Garhmukteshwar
  28. Noida
  29. Dadri
  30. Jewar
  31. Sikandrabad
  32. Bulandshahr
  33. Syana
  34. Anupshahr
  35. Debai
  36. Shikarpur
  37. Khurja (SC)
  38. Khair (SC)
  39. Barauli
  40. Atrauli
  41. Chharra
  42. Koil
  43. Aligarh
  44. Iglas (SC)
  45. Chhata
  46. Mant
  47. Goverdhan
  48. Mathura
  49. Baldev (SC)
  50. Etmadpur
  51. Agra Cantt. (SC)
  52. Agra South
  53. Agra North
  54. Agra Rural (SC)
  55. Fatehpur Sikri
  56. Kheragarh
  57. Fatehabad
  58. Bah

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will take place on March 10.

