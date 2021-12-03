UP Elections 2022: People will send Akhilesh Yadav in isolation this time, BJP to win over 325 seats, Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said that one will have to use satellite mapping to find Priyanka Gandhi's impact in UP polls.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that opposition including Akhilesh Yadav will be sent to isolation in this election and the saffron party will return to power with a thumping majority. CM Yogi said that the BJP government has worked with the vision of ‘Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas’.

“We are going to change history. BJP is winning 325+ seats in the upcoming elections. There is no competition and the other parties are fighting for the second position…We have created a new identity of the state with excellent infrastructure development,” said Yogi Adityanath.

The UP chief minister claimed that Akhilesh Yadav was absent for the last 4 years and he was in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the public will put him in isolation. He is scared. He is busy forming coalitions but the public has already rejected such coalitions in the 2017 and 2019 elections,” said the CM.

Talking about the impact of Priyanka Gandhi in UP Elections, Yogi Adityanath said that one will have to use satellite mapping to find that. “The brother-sister pair had already tried their luck in 2014 polls. The public has ousted them completely from the state. There is no alliance which did not happen in the state be it 2014, 2017 or 2019. It was mahagathbandhan in 2019. What was the result?” said the CM.

Talking about allegations of fear among Muslims, Yogi said that the BJP government is working for the welfare of every section of the society but will not resort to appeasement politics. “Our government works with PM Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka sath and sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas‘. This is a part of the government’s strategy and this is the key mantra of our government’s functioning…No caste, no religion, no region but our government is working with sabka sath and sabka vikas vision. We will give the benefit of our schemes to everyone but won’t appease any,” said Yogi Adityanath during an interview with News18 India.

He claimed that there is no environment of fear and the BJP government won’t allow anyone to take hostage of the law and order situation in the state.