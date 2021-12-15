UP Elections 2022: Opposition fumes as PM Modi makes grand poll pitch from Kashi

As the BJP celebrates the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor’s inauguration, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was quick to claim that the project was envisioned by his government before 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor on Monday. The event was telecast live across the country and at thousands of places across Uttar Pradesh. While the BJP has planned a month-long event to mark the opening of the corridor, it is being widely seen as a pre-poll strategy that the BJP adopts before every election which often includes the inauguration of developmental projects. The entire BJP machinery has been focused on Uttar Pradesh and even PM Modi has been a frequent visitor to the state to boost the BJP’s chances in the next year’s assembly elections.

As the BJP celebrates the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor’s inauguration, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was quick to claim that the project was envisioned by his government before 2017, just like in the case of AIIMS Gorakhpur and Purvanchal Express.

Akhilesh Yadav also said, “They (BJP) should accept the contributions of the previous government while inaugurating and boosting those new projects.” Yadav also alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very well aware of the fact that none of the rivers are clean hence he decided not to take a dip in Maa Ganga.

When asked about the BJP’s month-long program in Kashi, Akhilesh Yadav said that they (PM Modi & other BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, two or three months and added that people also spend their last moments in Banaras.

The BJP hit back over Yadav’s remark. “The language used by Akhilesh Yadav shows his mindset. It also shows the level of anxiety prevalent in the Samajwadi Party. It is unfortunate and not expected from a former chief minister,” said Anurag Thakur.

On the other hand, former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati said that inaugurations of half-finished projects are not going to help the BJP.

“The back-to-back announcements, foundation stone laying of new projects and inaugurations of half-finished projects by Central and State Govts just before the announcement of the Assembly elections are not going to help that party (BJP) expand its voter base,” she said.

The Congress also slammed the BJP accusing it of cashing on religious sentiments. “The advertisement-obsessed government has not even left the subject like religion and faith. The country is becoming wary of such pseudo-faithists,” said Congress.

The party also slammed PM Narendra Modi for changing five clothes in one day.

1 जनवरी 2022 से सरकार, देश में कपड़ों के जीएसटी में भारी वृद्धि कर रही है, शायद यही कारण है जिसकी वजह से प्रधानमंत्री अपने कपड़े पहनने के सारे शौक दिसंबर में ही पूरे कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/RjpJFS8ysm — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) December 14, 2021

The Congress party also slammed the BJP and PM Modi for indulging in a laser light show at a time when a terror attack took place in Srinagar.

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh around April-May next year. While the BJP is looking to retain power in the state, the opposition parties will aim to brighten their fortune in the polls.